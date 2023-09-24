American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

