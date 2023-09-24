Analyzing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 6.32 -$7.94 million ($1.05) -32.39 OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A

OceanTech Acquisitions I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -14.39% -21.41% -15.01% OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A -23.80% -2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and OceanTech Acquisitions I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OceanTech Acquisitions I beats Sanara MedTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

