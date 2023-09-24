Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.71 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003085 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $54.71 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.81926892 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $54,296,810.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

