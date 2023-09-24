Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

