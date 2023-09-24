Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,075,000 after acquiring an additional 650,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,584. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.