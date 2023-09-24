Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

