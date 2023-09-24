Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

