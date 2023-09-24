Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

