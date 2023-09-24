ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.