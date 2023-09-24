Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atkore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.