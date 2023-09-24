Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,154 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 5,424,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

