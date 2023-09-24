Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,931,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 868,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance
BATS:GCOW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 313,395 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
