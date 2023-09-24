Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $116,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.