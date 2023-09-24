Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.61. 25,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

