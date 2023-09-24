Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,990,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 18.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. 3,907,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

