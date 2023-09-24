Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 139,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.