Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

