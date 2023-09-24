Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

