AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $2,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,504.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,511.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

