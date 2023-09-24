AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,750.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,803.12.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 1.6 %

AZO opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,504.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,511.23. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.