AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,975.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,504.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,511.23. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

