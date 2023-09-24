AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,006.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,504.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,511.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

