Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.83 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $79.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $8.99 or 0.00033811 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,431,618 coins and its circulating supply is 354,055,438 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.