Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

