Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 480,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

