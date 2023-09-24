Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CWM LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 966,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.