Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 7,895,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,582. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

