Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

