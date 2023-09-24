Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

