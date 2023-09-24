Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TGT traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.54 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.