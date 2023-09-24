Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Eaton by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,374. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

