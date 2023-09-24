Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. 2,416,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

