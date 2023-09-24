Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $94.93. 4,903,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

