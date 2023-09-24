Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,609 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,609 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,304,000 after buying an additional 1,263,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

