AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

