BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.70. BAB shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 20,752 shares changing hands.
BAB Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.
BAB Dividend Announcement
BAB Company Profile
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
Featured Articles
