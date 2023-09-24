BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.70. BAB shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 20,752 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

