BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.63) to GBX 1,150 ($14.25) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.63) to GBX 1,120 ($13.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,142.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAESY

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.