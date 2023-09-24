Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,284,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

