Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

