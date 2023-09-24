Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.48.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

