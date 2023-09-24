Bank of America Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

