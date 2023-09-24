Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OZK opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

