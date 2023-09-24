Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 91.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,359,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,566 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 487.8% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 607,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 504,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.80 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

