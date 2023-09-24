Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.76

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.40. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,323 shares.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.96 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

