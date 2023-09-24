Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 482 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 582,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,761. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

