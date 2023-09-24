Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 583,292 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

