Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $379,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.