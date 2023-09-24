Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:FLV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

