Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 541,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,178. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

