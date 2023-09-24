Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 33,967,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,548. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

